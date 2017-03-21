Alice T. Davis: Those who want to hear Coulter shouldn’t be dissuaded by Bee’s coverage

Re “We are outraged anyone would invite Ann Coulter to our home” (Page 1D, March 12): I am an American lady, registered Republican whose parents were born in Mexico. The writers of the opinion piece, should get over it. Aren’t you Americans? If not, then you should be where you feel more comfortable. We have freedom of speech!
If your facts are correct, that 46 percent of your community is Latino or Hispanic, that means 54 percent are other ethnic groups, equals all Americans. So let those who wish to see and hear Coulter do so without your hateful language.
Your speech of violence – who would incite violence? Certainly not those of us wishing to see her. So one can only conclude that violence would come from those listening to you two!
Alice T. Davis, Modesto
