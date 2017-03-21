Brian Greene: Republicans stepping up to fight climate change; Denham should join in

The Central Valley has some of the worst air quality in the nation, leading to asthma and other respiratory problems for thousands of people. Cleaner air is one of the many benefits we can expect from addressing climate change. Thankfully, momentum is building for Congress to act: 17 House Republicans just introduced a resolution calling on Congress to work on climate-change legislation and earlier this month Rep. Darrell Issa became the latest in a string of Republicans to join the Climate Solutions Caucus, a bipartisan group tackling the issue.
There are viable, revenue-neutral solutions on the table that wean us off carbon and grow the economy without increasing government or adding regulations. Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal is one such plan. I call on Congressman Jeff Denham to join his fellow Republicans in pursuing a market-based approach to fighting climate change. Our health depends on it.
Brian Greene, Modesto
Comments