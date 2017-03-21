David Shirk: You can find bullies just about everywhere, including on the phone

Bullies are everywhere. They are on the road when they tailgate or cut you off. They are in the classroom when they make noise as someone reads to the class. They are on a sidewalk or in a store when they don’t give you personal space. They run companies that don’t let you talk to a real person on the phone or don’t give you a phone contact to begin with. Bullies are people who use destructive criticism against others. Lastly bullies are people who say they have no prejudice with others, when there is no one without sin.
David Shirk, Modesto
