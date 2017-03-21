John Mendosa: Tim Allen is right, liberals deny us our rights

Re “TV star says being conservative in Hollywood is ‘like ’30s Germany’” (Online, March 17): Tim Allen is a conservative in a liberal land (California). Tim recently said on the Jimmy Kimmel show, living in Hollywood right now is akin to Nazi Germany during the 1930s, one could get beat up if you don’t believe the same things the left does. As a baby boomer born in 1950 (do the math, if you can) I still believe in truth, justice and the American way and the rights given to us by the Constitution. Unfortunately the liberals (bad word) won’t allow our rights, if this the new norm – God help us.
John Mendosa, Ceres
