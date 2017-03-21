Bill Wood: Presidential tweets are bad, but socialism is much worse

President Trump needs to create a new Secretariat of Tweets. Just like Jimmy Carter created the Secretary of Energy to “solve” his energy problem, the new President needs help with his tweets. His approach to problem-solving through tweeting is more like, “Ready, Fire, Aim”! Unless he solves that problem he will be a one-term President, which seems likely.
What possibilities exist for 2020? Bernie and Hillary will be too old to run again. However Elizabeth Warren brings together the best of both seniors and she is a socialist woman. Elizabeth will be unstoppable – free education, free health care, higher minimum wages, free public transportation, free access to our borderless country and improved benefits to all the downtrodden. We do not yet know how much all of those freebies will cost, but the estimate is staggering.
If there is any interest in a picture of what could be coming, a brief look at what Hugo Chavez’s Venezuela is like today would be informative and chilling. Socialism collapses as the government runs out of other people’s money.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
