David Foss: America is on the move, either come along or get out of the way

Tens of millions of Americans are once again pushing the giant boulder, which was languishing in the valley for decades, back up the mountain. Back to our rightful place as the beacon of light, strength and hope for the rest of the world. Millions more will join in as they realize we are again traveling in the right direction.
If you cannot help, that is OK. Compassionate people of the greatest nation in history will pick you up and carry you along. If you will not help, that is OK, too, for a rising tide lifts all boats. Unfettered capitalism will once again fuel the engines so long dormant.
To lifetime obstructionist bureaucrats and Hollywood snowflakes: If you have lost your roots with any or all of your spirit and hate because that is all that is in you, please, at the very least, stay out of the way of the boulder!
A pack, a very large pack of deplorables, just passed you by. You underestimated the intelligence of the backbone of America. We never underestimated yours.
We won, you lost. Get over it!
David Foss, Modesto
