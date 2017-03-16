James Costello: Walking to help alleviate hunger here, around the world

On Saturday, March 25, my friends and I are going to get a little exercise, and do some good as well. We are going to the Crop Hunger Walk.
The Crop Hunger Walk is an opportunity for families and individuals to fight hunger and poverty, and contribute to the self-help programs of Church World Service in some 80 countries around the world. We will also help our local Inter-Faith Ministries which supplies food to our neighbors here in Stanislaus County. Twenty-five percent of the money raised at the Walk will go to Inter-Faith Ministries.
The Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 East Fairmont Ave., Modesto. Local churches and organizations have already signed up, but there is still room for you. You do not need to belong to a church to participate. Volunteer, sponsor a walker (visit www.crophungerwalk.org/modestoca), or work those muscles with your own congregation or group. It really will make a world of difference, and can we all use a little more exercise.
James Costello, Ceres
