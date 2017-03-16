Mike Killingsworth: Let’s hear what Ann Coulter has to say

This letter should be “Let’s Hear what Coulter has to say” for the umpteenth time. I am sure there would be no venom from conservatives if the local Democrats were to invite Louis Farrakan to speak before them. I’m sure they would be reminding everyone of their First Amendment rights to do so. I also wonder how many how civilized conservatives would show up to hear him speak just so they could then present a “reasonable argument” about inviting him, if one was warranted.
Mike Killingsworth, Manteca
Comments