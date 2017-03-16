Pearl Alice Marsh: Denham trying to have it both ways on health care issue

When I called Jeff Denham’s Modesto office on Wednesday, I was told he did not have a written position on the TrumpDontCare American Health Care Act. Then, I see a slick TV ad where he’s crowing about how he’s bringing great health care to the district with this bill and taking credit. Which side of Denham’s mouth are we to believe?
The office said he’s planning a town hall meeting in April with no date yet. This constituent will be there.
Pearl Alice Marsh, Patterson
Editor’s note: Rep. Denham’s office announced Wednesday there will be a town hall meeting April 17, 6 p.m. at the Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 Monte Vista Ave., Denair.
