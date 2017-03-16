Linda Meyer: Those who disparage and threaten Trump are appalling

I can’t even describe how appalled I am. Not because I voted for President Trump, but because of the actions of some people.
Why aren’t people being held accountable for their actions? You see Snoop Dog “shooting” at the President’s head in a video, Madonna suggesting she will blow up the white house, a teacher shooting a squirt gun at the president in a classroom. I’m sure there are many, many more. I didn’t like Obama, but I would never think of doing these horrible things to a president. When did we become so disgusting?
These people should be arrested. I don’t care who you are. The morals of this country are in the toilet in more ways than one. To act that way in front of children is so sad. In fact children act better than the adults. The laws need to take care of these hateful babies. Grow up.
Linda Meyer, Sonora
Editor’s note: Threats have been made against almost every president, often shortly after taking office. In 2009, the first year of Barack Obama’s presidency, the U.S. Secret Service reported the new president was subject to roughly 30 death threats per day, a four-fold increase from the number of threats made against President George W. Bush. Several conservative celebrities, including Chuck Norris and Ted Nugent, criticized or threatened Obama.
