March 16, 2017 12:22 PM

Ann Krabach: Republican health care plan will leave many much worse off

Weaker protections for fewer people at higher cost: I don’t believe Americans who wanted revisions to Obamacare had this in mind. Proposed legislation – the American Health Care Act – introduced this week would increase costs for seniors and those with preexisting conditions; slash assistance for obtaining coverage for lower-income households; and defund essential health care for women. Tell Jeff Denham, our congressman, that these provisions are deletions – not acceptable revisions.

Ann Krabach, Modesto

