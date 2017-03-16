Bruce Frohman: Denham’s constituents will be victims when health care is wrecked

If you were a congressman who knows the president you fervently support is pushing laws that hurt many of your constituents, would you hold a public town hall meeting?
Congressman Jeff Denham was screamed at by tea party members at previous town hall meetings. Why would he appear in front of a different group of angry citizens?
Local angry people exist. Agitators from the Bay Area are not needed to protest Rep. Denham’s callous support of a health-care plan that will throw tens of thousands of his constituents under a bus.
By holding telephone town hall meetings, Rep. Denham can have pleasant discussions with supporters, limit contacts to one-on-one, and spin answers without challenge from the audience. Twenty more months until the next election and no political opponents have emerged. To defeat an incumbent, a campaign needs to begin now.
Bruce R Frohman, Modesto
