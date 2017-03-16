Tom Broderick: I get free expression, but there’s no accounting for taste

When I first heard about this Ann Coulter thing, I thought there sure are a lot of people in this community with a lot of disposable income – some of them pretty well placed for local decision making. But then, I’m all in favor of freedom of association and free speech. I get it. I doubt if Peggy Mensinger would have enjoyed the evening, but I get it.
In my experience, being politically incorrect works when it’s a roast with the target present. Usually there are mean-spirited, uncouth put-downs at the expense of folks who aren’t present.
What I don’t get is why any organization’s leadership, business groups, civic organizations, even political groups would want to associate their brand with such a toxic personality as Ann Coulter. Even the top brass of the U.S. Marine Corps knows it needs to disassociate itself from the politically incorrect antics of its young grunts.
I am sure it will be provocative evening. The speaker comes with a pretty hefty fee. If, by any chance, there are still tickets, I hope attendees are able to pick up an extra one or two and take the grandkids along.
Tom Broderick, Modesto
Editor’s note: Peggy Mensinger was the highly regarded mayor of Modesto from 1978-86.
