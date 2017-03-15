Damon C. Woods: OID’s redistricting shows why Santos shouldn’t be recalled

Gerry Mander is not a person. It is a method by which voting districts, like the voting districts in the Oakdale Irrigation District, are drawn or redrawn to favor or to discriminate against an incumbent, a candidate or a political party. It’s called gerrymandering.
The revised boundary recently submitted to the OID board shows a curious new border that will allow a current board member – who is moving out of his current district – to retain his seat on the board. Interesting how this seems to be occurring. The good old boys are at it again. Coupled with their recall effort and big money being spent to unseat a board member who seeks to bring to light the hidden agenda of the power brokers of OID.
I urge voters in forthcoming recall election to vote NO. And, I hope the revised re-districting will be re-thought to allow some new folks to serve on the board.
Damon C. Woods, Oakdale
