Arden Lambert: Shame on Republicans who have invited this racist to Stanislaus County

“Before breathing a sigh of relief that, unlike Western Europe, we don’t have Muslim rapists pouring into our country, recall that we have Mexican rapists pouring into our country. Almost all peasant cultures are brimming with rapists, pederasts and child abusers. Latin America just happens to be the peasant culture closest to the United States, while the Muslims are closest to Europe.” – Ann Coulter’s website.
This is the person that Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini and the Stanislaus Republican Central Committee are paying $25,000 to speak at their Lincoln Day Fundraiser on April 28. This the person Supervisor DeMartini says he is “honored, and Modesto is lucky to have” accept the committee’s invitation. It’s bad enough that we have President Trump, Mike Pence and Stephen Bannon at the national level. Now we have a Stanislaus County supervisor who is “honored” to pay a racist, homophobic nut case to spread the word of hate. Shame on you, Jim DeMartini and the Republican Central Committee.
Arden Lambert, Ceres
