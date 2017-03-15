Arden Lambert: Shame on Republicans who have invited this racist to Stanislaus County

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School Pause

1:25 Fire destroys Loreto Court home in central Modesto

2:19 Royal Robbins Q&A

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida

1:28 Church honors first responders

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

0:55 Turlock man charged with attempted murder of Merced deputies