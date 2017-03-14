Paul Rigmaiden: Maybe the Post Office delivered the secrets to WikiLeaks

I just learned the WikiLeaks release of CIA documents was precipitated by the United States Postal Service. In what has been termed a case of inter-agency industrial espionage, the postal service secretly cultivated assets within the CIA who are loyal to the USPS. High-ranking USPS officials, concerned about citizen privacy and uneasy about the vulnerability of electronic devices, thought facilitating the WikiLeaks release of CIA documents would help increase awareness of these concerns. The officials reasoned that a release of CIA material would lead to an increase in the use of “snail mail” and letter writing, thereby preserving the relevance of the USPS and restoring citizen confidence in the postal system.
Since we apparently live in an age of implausibility, this explanation is somehow as reasonable as any other, isn’t it?
Paul Rigmaiden, Modesto
