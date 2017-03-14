Yvonne Hudson: First 50 days of Trump administration shows his (awful) priorities

Let’s break down the first 50 days. Where should I start? Maybe with trying to eliminate regulations for the EPA. What’s not to love about the return of smog and brown water?
Banning immigrants, where will Trump get his new wife when his current one gets too old? Oh, that’s right, it’s only brown or black immigrants. Who needs the Department of Education when you can have pay-to-learn schools instead of those pesky public schools. And lest we forget, repeal and replace the ACA. The elderly, the poor and the sick really don’t need their kind of insurance as they are just a drain on this country anyway.
There you have it. Trump’s utopia! A country with only white, young and healthy people. I think there was a movie about that once – “Solyent Green.” Only, Donald you’d be too old. The list could go on, but let me just say shame on you to most Republicans and a few Democrats who are turning their heads and letting this travesty happen. Double shame on you to the rest who espouse his agenda! You are certainly not following the peaceful, forgiving and inclusive teachings of Jesus and most faiths!
Yvonne Hudson, Modesto
