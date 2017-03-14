Manny T. Coronilla: President is the embodiment of the American Dream

When I was growing up as a kid, I had some good teachers both in Northern and Southern California. One of the things I learned was to pursue the American Dream. The American Dream went along with success and a life lived well.
As an example I see President Trump, being a person who has been a success in America. He has become a billionaire, well educated; he may be the most powerful man in the world. Why would idiots blast this man? Do they resent successful, wealthy people? Do they resent a man who loves his country, believes in the right to live and, most important, believes in God?
Yes, it’s true he talks like most Americans, not the politically correct bull. If these resentful, jealous, sore losers would grow up they would be better off blasting the left-wing media, globalists and progressives. I’m Mexican-American and have enough sense to know President Trump did not attack all Mexicans.
Manny T. Coronilla, Turlock
