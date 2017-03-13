Brian Davis: What an impressive group of young musicians at Gallo Center

On March 8, the national organization Link Up and the Gallo Center for the Arts allowed about 1,000 Modesto City School third graders, with their instruments (recorders) into the Center. The orchestra and conductor were excellent as well as the Master of Ceremonies. The district administrators and teachers did an amazing job loading and unloading all the students in a smooth operation. My biggest kudos however go to the students, nary a squeak or chirp from the hundreds of recorders in their little hands while they waited patiently for the conductor's baton. Really well behaved and under control; very impressive!
Brian Davis, Modesto
