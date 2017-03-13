Cindy Peterson: Denham is anything but independent; he votes in lockstep with GOP wishes

At one point, Rep. Jeff Denham’s representative chuckled as we discussed my concerns during his mobile district office session Thursday at the Turlock Chamber of Commerce. She thought it was funny my worries were not Russia-related. I probably chuckled, too. But the biggest amusement was her early claim that Rep. Denham was independent-minded. Her assertion is quite jaw-dropping if you check his voting record (www.congress.gov). First, recall 50-some prior GOP-led votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). These votes consistently earned Denham’s support. The GOP’s current quest to repeal also received his vote. Additionally, the GOP’s dismantling of environmental regulations, rolling back Bureau of Land Management’s public review process, defunding Planned Parenthood, skipping President Trump’s tax returns also received Denham’s vote.
My goodness, he even joined California’s House GOP members (led by Kevin McCarthy) to prevent a Caltrain corridor diesel-to-electric upgrade. If this is independent-minded, how do you define “in lock-step”?
Cindy Peterson, Turlock
