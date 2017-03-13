Michael A. Clarke: Shouldn’t Republican legislators be listening to constituents?

I’ve always had some doubts as to who the Republican office-holders represent. In the past they have opposed Social Security and Medicare. Currently, the efforts by Republicans like Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Denham and President-came-in-second Trump make we wonder if maybe they are alien beings from some other planet.
The majority of Americans favor the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare). Same-sex marriage and gay rights are supported by at least 65 percent of the people. Almost 70 percent of our citizens support the right of a woman to choose an abortion. The separation of church and state is recognized as a basic American principle by large numbers of church members.
Yet we see Republicans in Congress, elected to represent their constituents, going against the wishes of the people by passing laws to take away health care, discriminate against gay people and legalize the religious beliefs of right-wing fundamentalist zealots. Why are these elected officials ignoring the will of the people?
The question must be asked: shouldn’t the Republicans in government be required to listen to voters? Or will they be allowed to harm our country by passing laws that most Americans don’t need or want?
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
