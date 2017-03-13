Mary Brazil Snyder: Thieves are raiding my mailbox, maybe a camera will stop them

I am so angry that people are raiding our mailboxes. I live in the country and I have paid my bills by putting then in my mailbox. Then I find out my bills were not paid. My neighbors have one of those boxes with a lock, so far every month thieves have gotten into it. So now we have to go into town to mail our bills. If we get money in our boxes, we have to watch for the mailman. I thought it was some a criminal offense raiding mailboxes. Maybe I should put a camera out there.
Mary Brazil Snyder, Modesto
