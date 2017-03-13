Letters to the Editor

March 13, 2017 6:03 PM

Mary Brazil Snyder: Thieves are raiding my mailbox, maybe a camera will stop them

I am so angry that people are raiding our mailboxes. I live in the country and I have paid my bills by putting then in my mailbox. Then I find out my bills were not paid. My neighbors have one of those boxes with a lock, so far every month thieves have gotten into it. So now we have to go into town to mail our bills. If we get money in our boxes, we have to watch for the mailman. I thought it was some a criminal offense raiding mailboxes. Maybe I should put a camera out there.

Mary Brazil Snyder, Modesto

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Body found along railroad track in Salida

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos