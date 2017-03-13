Christine Scheele: Column accusing Trump of being anti-Semitic full of untruths

The piece by Andres Oppenheimer, “Trump emboldens anti-Semitism” ((Page 9A, Feb. 25) – are you going to print slander like that? I guess so. The piece is full of untruths that bloom from the most “trumped” up slams. I needn’t go point by point. But this particular headline, there’s no honor here, no journalistic integrity. No, President Trump isn’t anti-Israel or anti-Jew, nor is he promoting hate crimes. I say Andres Oppenheimer missed the president who was clearly anti-Israel.
Christine Scheele, Modesto
