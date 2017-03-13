Dan and Fran Bryant: Those who collected signatures misrepresented the recall

Linda and Gail Altieri were resoundingly voted onto the board in 2015 because of a history of decisions by the board that were illegal and not in the best interests of OID customers. Decisions were often made secretly. Gail and Linda asked too many questions during meetings, threatening this practice, so the three male members of the board had them evicted from the meetings so the board could go on with its often illegal plans. They stacked the deck so constituents would not know what they were planning.
Last year, two men came to our house stating their petition was to save our water from being sold away from the area. My husband was outside and, trusting their words, signed the petition. They came to the house and said my husband had already signed, so I did also.
Then I said, “Wait a minute!” I was appalled to a petition to recall Linda Santos. Neither her name; nor the recall were mentioned while we were talking. These men did not know any of the issues – the drought, dry wells, etc. Nothing! They had obviously been instructed to misrepresent the petition, and they did! I crossed my signature off the petition! We do not take liars or bullies lightly!
Dan and Fran Bryant, Oakdale
