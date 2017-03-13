Claudia Walsh: That local Republicans like Coulter shouldn’t be any surprise

Re “We are outraged anyone would invite Ann Coulter to our home” (Page 1D, March 12): I’m puzzled why everyone is so upset about Ann Coulter. She is right up front about what she is: racist, bigoted, misogynist, alt-right to the extreme. Just like Donald Trump. Jim DeMartini and other members of the Stanislaus Republican Central Committee voted for him; why is it such a surprise they would bring a version of him (with breasts) to their event?
It is said that we surround ourselves with like-minded people. The message the SRCC is saying to everyone in our county is that this is how we think – like Coulter, like Trump – and we finally can stop pretending because we no longer have to be politically correct: ours is the ruling party.
Coulter panders to what these people really are. And they will laugh, and nudge each other with delight, free of guilt.
And these are the people we are putting in elected positions in our county? Yuck!
Claudia Walsh, Modesto
Comments