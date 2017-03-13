Letters to the Editor

March 13, 2017 5:18 PM

Steve Weber: Liberals are the hateful ones, not Ann Coulter

Re “We are outraged anyone would invite Ann Coulter to our home” (Page 1D, March 12): There are a lot of conservative people in this county who are glad she is coming. We don’t see her as anti-anyone; she doesn’t stand for bigotry, hate or intolerance; she stands for America, as I do because I love my country and don’t like the direction these so-called “progressive” people are trying to take it. Perhaps it’s you who are outraged that are intolerant!. Jim De Martini, who invited her, isn’t perpetuating a culture of hate and violence. The liberals are!

Steve Weber, Turlock

