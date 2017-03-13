Robert B. Cherenson: Do those who hate Coulter condone sexual abuse of children?

Re “We are outraged anyone would invite Ann Coulter to our home” (Page 1D, March 12): I understand the anger and frustration of writers Debbie Avila and Rebecca Ortega-Harrington, created by polarizing individuals such as Ann Coulter coming to speak in Stanislaus County. But in their attack on Coulter, it sounds like they are defending child rapists and individuals that are in the United States illegally.
Herein lays a major problem with identity politics. In defending the group(s) of people you think are wronged, you attack the individuals holding opinions differing from your own by calling them sexists, racists, homophobes, xenophobes and misogynists. Many of the individuals called these names actually do many great things for society. Because you don’t like their worldview doesn’t make them evil. I would hope the authors are more angry about child rape than Ann Coulter’s speaking engagement.
Tolerance includes being tolerant of the ideas of individuals you think are intolerant. Because we don’t agree, doesn’t mean there isn’t any legitimacy to any of their observations. In this specific case, doesn’t everybody agree that child rape is wrong, regardless of who is guilty? The issue should be trying to eliminate child abuse and not name-calling.
Robert B. Cherenson, Turlock
Comments