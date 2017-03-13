William Bishop: Coulter is awful, but what Republicans are doing in Congress is worse

Re “We are outraged anyone would invite Ann Coulter to our home” (Page 1D, March 12): Having thrown off parental control, les enfants terribles (aka Republicans) have learned the art of directive outrage to lead the media past the smelliest of their misdeeds. Case in point: Ann Coulter coming to town.
Any display of outrage will only feed her feeble ego and prove to her benefactors that their disdain for the “common” people is justified. Rather than look at the bright shiny, we should be focusing upon our home-grown self-absorbed pimple on the face of Stanislaus County.
Don’t be shocked by Congress’ willingness to be lied to by one of their own – the Honorable Jeff Sessions; the media should be focusing on the truly slimey work Congress is doing on the sly.
Case in point: HR1313. This bill, once law, will allow companies to require employees to undergo genetic testing, giving employers the results. This will (supposedly) enhance the companies’ wellness plans for their employees; most likely enhancing financial benefits by weeding out employees with potentially disastrous conditions before they become pre-existing.
Sure Mr. Trump lies. But what the Republicans are doing is truly awful. Please look for the #RealDirt.
William Bishop, Modesto
Comments