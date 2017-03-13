Victor Andersen: They don’t want us to hear what Ann Coulter has to say

Re “We are outraged anyone would invite Ann Coulter to our home” (Page 1D, March 12): The real hate speech is coming from the likes of Debbie Avila and Rebecca Ortega-Harrington. Their opinion piece encourages violent protests as we saw in Berkeley last month. They demonize Ann Coulter because she is going to say something they don’t like and they don’t want us to hear it. Civilized people go to an event, listen to the speaker and only then present a well reasoned argument against the speech if one is warranted. They say they believe in the first amendment but they are trying to limit it by attacking those who want to hear what Ann has to say. How can a newspaper support such censorship mongering claptrap?
Victor Andersen, Gustine
