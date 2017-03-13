Daniel Marsh: Everyone should support law enforcement whenever they can

It seems like as of late the general attitude toward local law enforcement might be on the sour side. Still, despite any negativity, we must cooperate and support all law enforcement efforts. No government institution is completely perfect. It is necessary at times to communicate complaints through proper channels, like your own city council representative or county supervisor. Even the city manager’s office or county administrator’s office can help process valid concerns.
This is a public servant’s pledge to serve the public that they must and will abide by. It is also the public duty to aid and assist law enforcement. In many articles concerning crimes are phone numbers that can be called for those who can provide information to the police. This can be given in complete secrecy. Like, sometimes all police detectives need is a name and a face, and they can put the facts together to make a case. Please just keep a positive mind in supporting our local law enforcement institutions. The outcome is wonderful if done on a community-wide basis. The public benefits the most.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
