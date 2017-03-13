Elizabeth Greenlee-Wight: Don’t let national discord deter you from giving to those in need

Since the inauguration, Interfaith Ministries has seen a sharp decline in donations to our Feed Modesto programs – and we aren’t the only ones. We know that for many, confidence in the stability of our nation has been shaken while others feel unheard and helpless in the changing tide of culture. When things feel divided and scarce, giving while getting nothing in return feels risky.
But please, I ask you to give boldly – especially in this time of discord. Whether you fear that the government will not help those in need, or believe they shouldn’t because it’s the duty of private individuals, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. You have the power to provide healthy food directly to your neighbors in need without red tape or bureaucracy.
Hunger is an active threat to the most vulnerable in Stanislaus County, the children and elderly. Turn your unrest into service and your fear into action by giving to local food pantries where you can see for yourself the fruits (and vegetables) of your generosity. IFM provides groceries to over 60,000 people yearly right here at 120 Kerr Avenue.
Elizabeth Greenlee-Wight, CEO of Interfaith Ministries, Modesto
