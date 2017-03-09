Tom Simms: Can’t blame Denham for not wanting to listen to whiners

I think if CNN or any other “unbiased” news source ever said anything good about President Trump their studio equipment would blow a fuse and catch fire. In the same vein, I don’t blame Rep. Jeff Denham for not wanting to meet with people who only want to complain. One side won the election, the other didn’t. Get over it!
We all need to work together to make (all of) our country work right again. I am a 40-year Democrat who switched parties last year not because I abandoned my party but because it abandoned me. So sorry, but you don’t represent as many people as you thought.
Tom Simms, Modesto
