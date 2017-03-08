Harold Crumpley: Trump’s rhetoric not reflected in his deeds, appointments

The Trump administration is at odds with itself. Claiming to work for the middle class, they have put billionaires (those most responsible for the “Great Recession”) in charge. Two catch phrases bother me: “Make America Great, Again” and “Our People.”
When was “America great”? When whites were in charge? Before women, minorities, gays and lesbians became “equals”? Before criminal foreigners got here? When America used to win wars (only WW II, by the way)? Who are “our people”? Those who look like us? The native-born? People who “deserve it”? Capitalists as opposed to socialists?
They say we must “take back our country” from “socialists”? Socialism (as long as we don’t call it that) has always been a part of our country. The Land Ordinance and the Northwest Ordinance of 1789 installed subsidies for land development and support for public education. Yes, our schools are socialistic – and have served us well. The Progressive Movement set out to protect public health, workers’ rights, children’s welfare and women’s rights. Three of our most popular programs were socialistic: Social Security, the GI Bill and Medicare. They not only helped working people but promoted many into the middle class.
Harold Crumpley, Modesto
