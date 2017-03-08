Diane Kroeze: Jeff Denham doesn’t seem to think much of his constituents

First, thanks to the man who wrote and recognized that gropers of women should be jailed not elected. Jeff Denham, because he doesn’t want to hear us, resorts to lies and cover-ups like Donald Trump. He says we are Bay Area activists or paid activists. Do you know what an average constituent looks like? Are we too poor for you? Most of us don’t own a business or hob-nob with the rich; we are workers or retirees.
Demeaning people and labeling them as stupid or “Bay Area activists” is your reason for not facing us? Do you look down on us? You seem to look down on people who you, and the Republican Party, consider the lesser ones in society. Mitt Romney said something like 47 percent pay no income tax, was supported by the rest, when he ran for president. He lost.
You, Denham, are well qualified to be in the lock-step regimen with Trump. Republicans do not remember the people when you make your decisions; you consider only money. The Democrats I know consider the people first, then the money. You have it backwards.
How far will you support Trump and cronies? All the way to Russia?
Diane Kroeze, Modesto
