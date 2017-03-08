Letters to the Editor

March 8, 2017 10:15 AM

Juan Vazquez: I want to speak to Jeff Denham, but he has been avoiding me

In February, Jeff Denham began announcing local town halls in different cities. I figured that I would show up and speak my concerns directly to my Congressman. Little did I know that a disturbing trend began to arise in which Jeff never once attended any of his town halls. I then signed up for his tele-town halls, expecting a phone call from Jeff Denham. But the calls never came. In his Facebook posts, he continually shares results from his tele-town halls that were about the Affordable Care Act. As my friends and I began speaking about these town halls one common denominator began to arise – all of my friends who signed up for the town halls did not receive calls inviting us to the tele-town halls.

I have heard that Jeff Denham has promised to host a town hall in the coming weeks in Turlock. I hope he follows through on his promise because I will be there. I ask that Jeff publicizes a date and time as soon as possible.

Juan Vazquez, Ceres

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Governor and Sheriff dedicate new detention center

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos