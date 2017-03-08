Juan Vazquez: I want to speak to Jeff Denham, but he has been avoiding me

In February, Jeff Denham began announcing local town halls in different cities. I figured that I would show up and speak my concerns directly to my Congressman. Little did I know that a disturbing trend began to arise in which Jeff never once attended any of his town halls. I then signed up for his tele-town halls, expecting a phone call from Jeff Denham. But the calls never came. In his Facebook posts, he continually shares results from his tele-town halls that were about the Affordable Care Act. As my friends and I began speaking about these town halls one common denominator began to arise – all of my friends who signed up for the town halls did not receive calls inviting us to the tele-town halls.
I have heard that Jeff Denham has promised to host a town hall in the coming weeks in Turlock. I hope he follows through on his promise because I will be there. I ask that Jeff publicizes a date and time as soon as possible.
Juan Vazquez, Ceres
