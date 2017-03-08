Cara Phillips: Denham more concerned with politics than with improving healthcare

Congressman Jeff Denham says he wants affordable, accessible, patient-based health care. Where was he eight years ago when the ACA was being developed? The healthcare system was broken then. He quotes soaring premiums and reduced access now, but it was worse before. He, along with other Republicans, have found it more politically expedient to mislead and obstruct than being part of a solution to any problems.
It turns out there are no death panels, insurance companies can’t charge twice as much for women as men or deny coverage for a pre-existing condition which happened to our 23-year-old son with ulcerative colitis. The ACA does need to be improved; that requires thoughtful legislators who care enough to make it better, to stand up for us against special interests. Will any of that be in the new plan? Congressman Denham, you could have helped out before; what makes any of us think you have any real interest in doing so now.
Cara Phillips, Modesto
Editor’s note: Jeff Denham was elected to Congress in November, 2010, eight months after passage of the Affordable Care Act.
