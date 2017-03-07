Jill Adler: Denham wouldn’t take her question and his automated system hung up on her (twice)

I’m encouraging Jeff Denham to keep his promise to hold a town hall in person in the next couple weeks, as he mentioned in Wednesday’s telephone town hall.
Meantime, I’m not happy with the telephone town hall format. Though he answers several questions and the discourse remained quite cordial, I’ve called in twice and both times have not been able to ask a question. Granted, he gives an opportunity to leave your question after the town hall ends, and he promises to respond with an answer. However, when I’ve tried both times I get a message to stay on the line and to leave my question then shortly after the phone hangs up on me.
I would say once is a fluke, but I’m detecting a pattern. Either give callers the chance to leave a question, as promised, and then answer, as promised, or eliminate the option completely. It’s a frustrating and unsatisfactory way to finish this town hall format.
Jill Adler, Manteca
