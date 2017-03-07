Letters to the Editor

March 7, 2017 1:17 PM

Lindsey Freitas: Modesto’s smoking ban in parks applauded by Lung Association

Re “Modesto bans smoking in its 75 parks” (Page 3A, March 2): The Modesto City Council took a step toward improving the health of the community last month by passing an ordinance to make city parks and recreation areas completely smoke-free. Councilmembers are to be commended for putting public health first.

Second-hand smoke is more than just a nuisance; the U.S. Surgeon General has said there is no safe exposure to second-hand smoke. It is damaging to the young lungs of children who frequent parks and recreation areas with their families. It can be deadly. Reducing children’s exposure to tobacco and e-cigarette use is good for all communities. Every year, nearly 17,000 kids start smoking in California and more than a third will eventually die from a lifetime addiction.

We must do everything we can to reduce children’s exposure to tobacco use and second-hand smoke and ensuring parks are smoke free is a great step forward.

Lindsey Freitas, Policy Manager, American Lung Association of California, Sacramento

