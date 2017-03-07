David K. Ford: Jeff Denham’s concern for health care comes late in the game

Congressman Jeff Denham says he wants affordable, accessible, patient-based health care. Where was he eight years ago when the Affordable Care Act was being developed? The healthcare system was broken then. He quotes soaring premiums and reduced access, but it was worse before. He, along with other Republicans, seemed to find it more politically expedient to mislead and obstruct than being part of a solution.
It turns out there are no death panels, insurance companies can’t charge twice as much for women as men or deny coverage for a pre-existing condition – which is what happened to our 23-year-old son with ulcerative colitis. The ACA does need to be improved. It requires thoughtful legislators who care enough to make it better, to stand up for us against special interests. Will any of that be in the secret plan? Congressman Denham you could have helped before. What makes any of us believe you have any real interest in doing so now?
David K. Ford, Manteca
