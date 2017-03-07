Robert Cobb: Why does Denham have such interest in establishing tribal lands in Sonoma?

Jeff Denham, I see that your constituents are concerned that you have avoided town-hall meetings in your own district. However, you have no reluctance to submitting House Resolution 597 (Lytton Rancheria Homelands Act of 2017) to move forward, with something not at all related to your district: the Lytton Pomo property in my backyard – Sonoma County.
It’s effect will be to create an autonomous nation, having several negative impacts on the immediately surrounding community.
The tribe continues to add to its land ownership in Sonoma County, including the recent purchase of a sizable rural parcel, located very near to where they “trace” their origins. However, the move to impinge on the town of Windsor continues.
I wonder, what is the quid pro quo? According to OpenSecrets.org, in 2016, the Lytton Tribe spent approximately $570,000 on lobbyists in Washington D.C. and in the past 5 years, they’ve spent over $2 million on similar efforts.
Robert Cobb, Windsor
