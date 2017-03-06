Mike Simpson: The Bee unfair to Rep. Denham in its letters to the editor

It has become clear that The Bee has no interest in fair equal presentation of issues regarding Congressman Jeff Denham on this page. We have submitted several letters to counterpoint those published in The Bee to no avail. To provide people information as to how they can keep informed about the Affordable Care Act and other issues facing Congress. The Bee feels you are not entitled to the truth as to where he stands on issues. At the Congressman’s website you can subscribe to the newsletter and find other information to answer your questions or to ask one. You can take surveys so he knows where we stand. You can also “find Jeff’s” whereabouts.
Most people in political office have money, that’s what frees them up to serve. Our mayors are business owners that are successful enough to have free time. The reality is us 9-to-5 folks unfortunately can not free up the time in most cases. So enough about the money.
It is my sincere hope The Bee will stop believing it’s Fox News and start reporting the news and comments fairly. We see negative letters almost daily. I don’t think you will see this one.
Mike Simpson, Modesto
Editor’s note: The Bee only rejects letters that are libelous, racist or profane. Letter writers are limited to one letter in print per month. This writer’s last letter was published on Feb. 9. From March 4-6, The Bee received 12 letters concerning Jeff Denham. The Bee also received two letters concerning President Trump, one positive and one negative and one decrying obstructionism in both political parties. Four additional letters were political and six addressed non-political topics. All letters are posted within two days at www.modbee.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/ Only the 25 most recent letters appear, but older letters can be searched by topic or writer’s name. Letters are published in print as space allows.
