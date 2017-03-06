Letters to the Editor

March 6, 2017 4:59 PM

Laney Dwight Valek: How about putting U.S. mailboxes inside large stores?

Some of the larger stores in Modesto should have a mailbox inside by the checkout stations. This would cause less chance of mail theft, encourage more shoppers to visit the store and might save the mail carrier some time.

Laney Dwight Valek, Modesto

