William Wood: Gospel Mission offers treatment as well as food, a place to sleep

I really enjoyed Kevin Carroll’s letter to the editor (“The mission has helped others for 68 years; now it needs help,” Dec. 15, 2016) because there are few treatment opportunities for women in the valley. However the Modesto Gospel Mission has been offering no-cost residential treatment programs for both men and women for over 20 years. Something that seems not to be general knowledge here. Most people only think of the Gospel Mission as a homeless shelter, but they are so much more.
William Wood, Modesto
Editor’s note: Kevin Carroll is the executive director of the Modesto Gospel Mission; he wrote about the Mission’s need for donations.
