Candice Carleton: Modesto watering rules need to allow us to keep our tress alive

I’d like to see the city of Modesto save money by not sending customer reports on how we rate on water use when it’s pouring down rain! We have conserved admirably. When it’s 100 degrees outside, we have used much more water. Duh. We get it.
How about being more forthcoming about what the water department is doing? Restore the separation between basic rate and other water use on our bills. Let us know that measurable rain is actually miserable rain or only 0.01 inches. We understand not watering when mother nature does the job, but 0.01 inch is not watering. We need to be able to water enough to preserve our trees and their root systems to avoid the recent tree and limb falls we’ve experienced.
Candice Carleton, Modesto
