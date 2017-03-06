Emilio Saavedra: If he won’t talk to us, we’ll turn #wheresjeff into #byejeff

After the past few years, many of the California 10th Congressional District voters and I are starting to wonder #WheresJeff. It is widely known that he doesn’t often visit the district he represents, he has failed to hold any town meetings to address issues personally, and his support for the new administration has been not favorable. If there is one thing about us living in the Central Valley that holds true, it’s that our voices demand to be heard in unison. The year 2018 will be an absolute turning point for us as we will no longer be asking #WheresJeff, but instead be saying #ByeJeff.
I don’t doubt that Michael Eggman will win the next time around as long as Jeff continues to be MIA. Third time might be the charm for Eggman. In order to give his voters reassurance, I plead that he holds a town hall meeting sometime in the near future.
Emilio Saavedra, Modesto
