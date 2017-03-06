Dawn Renn: Denham’s tele-town hall left so many questions unanswered

Jeff Denham held a tele-town hall Wednesday. I decided to just listen, to hear why so many people are upset with him. After a 13-minute commercial for himself, Denham spoke about the “liberal media,” meaning The Modesto Bee. Only about seven or eight questions were asked and his responses didn’t really provide answers. He devoted most of his responses to another Denham commercial. One caller asked about ICE and what was being done about the abuses. Denham said he had heard stories but no one has shown him any proof. He needs names, dates, times and places. When you don’t have to fear being detained or deported it’s easy to dismiss others’ stories.
When asked about an investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia he snapped, “What do you want to know?” I would grade the call a D.
He stated three times that he would have a town hall in a couple of weeks. Still nothing on his social media. We have questions about human rights, Trump’s link to Putin, the “Muslim” ban, affordable healthcare, environment, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, services for veterans, public education, National Parks, the economy, etc. We refuse to live under a dictatorship. When is the town hall?
Dawn Renn, Manteca
