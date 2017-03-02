Noah Hughes: Want to place blame for water woes? Start with those who don’t know its true value

Re “Dam the Clavey, stop the floods” (Letters, Feb. 26): The writer says we should dam the Clavey River. But it was farmers who rejected that idea after “environmentalists” (Clavey River Preservation Coalition) pointed out that the tiny, expensive, fill-and-spill reservoir would provide little flood protection or water storage.
Re “Liberals let dams deteriorate” (Letters Feb. 26): The writer blames liberals for the Oroville dam problem. But it was the “environmentalists” (Friends of the River) who pointed out, way back in 2005, that the spillway needed to be re-engineered. The best opportunity for new water storage is groundwater recharge. The only group who has purchased Tuolumne floodplain and is allowing the river to recharge the aquifer (reducing pressure on downstream levees) is “environmentalists”! (Tuolumne River Trust).
Re “How about lifting restrictions?” (Letters, Feb. 25): The writer says watering restrictions should be lifted so that we can distribute excess water on our yards ... that’s an interesting idea!
Finally, I’m told it’s “Worth Your Fight” to protect the irrigation districts’ right to 90 percent of Tuolumne River water. If so, isn’t it also worth paying the actual cost of the water? Taxpayers and ratepayers pay $17 million to subsidize MID water deliveries. Until you actually pay for your water, don’t tell me what it’s worth.
Noah Hughes, Modesto
