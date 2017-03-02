Noah Hughes: Want to place blame for water woes? Start with those who don’t know its true value

0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto Pause

1:18 Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools

2:31 Tour gives glimpse of training center planned for Modesto Bee building

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

0:50 High above Modesto's Dry Creek at Tuolumne River

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams