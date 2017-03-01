Christopher Aggers: Don’t blame drought for Turlock’s toppled trees; it was neglect

Re “Storms tear up Turlock park, cancel tournaments” (Front page, Feb. 25): The article blames trees’ loss to a 5-year drought, high winds and, finally, heavy rains. I’m not buying this explanation.
The loss of these 10 trees was easily avoidable. I planted the same eucalyptus variety 37 years ago in my yard. Today it is over 35 feet tall. With it’s substantial lean, my tree is even more vulnerable to high winds, and wet soil because it is planted on a built-up, sloped mound. The Turlock trees were on a flat grade and standing vertical, I believe. So how did my tree survive the same weather that toppled Turlock’s trees? The answer is with deep watering “drip irrigation” and annual thinning of the foliage.
With proper watering and periodic thinning, the Turlock Parks Department could have saved these trees.
Please spare me the excuse of water restrictions. Drip irrigation of trees has always been allowed and is cheap to buy and install. And when it comes to tree care, preventative maintenance is always cheaper than replacement – especially when you consider the loss for a generation, the enjoyment of the majestic trees that were needlessly lost.
Christopher Aggers, Modesto
