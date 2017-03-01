Diana Doll: Failing to fund National Endowment for the Arts is a terrible, costly mistake

Playing in a pep band, creating a video, or performing onstage for an attentive audience brings a special joy. Why else would one labor so diligently for a modest stipend or for free? Participating in music, dance, drama and art gives us an opportunity to discover and nurture God-given talents in creative, imaginative ways. Then, our work and shared experiences build empathy and community among fellow artists, no matter the diversity.
Because of this positivity, it was distressing to learn of the proposed defunding of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This independent federal agency – through grants, partnerships, school education programs, and more – provides opportunities for art participation in all 50 states and five territories. Though its budget is tiny (46 cents per American per year) its seed money and support for individuals and groups goes a long way.
As a practical matter, the arts and related services spur tourism, provide millions of full-time jobs, and generate significant tax revenues. In smaller communities, the discipline and innovative thinking fostered by art participation create a high-quality work force. I hope a great many join in a call for continued funding of the NEA. Let’s keep the beauty and joy of the arts within the reach of all.
Diana Doll, Modesto
Comments