Letters to the Editor

February 28, 2017 6:37 PM

Gregg Remsing: What Trump doesn’t know about healthcare is dangerous

Today our president said, “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.” I suggest you start by talking with former President Barack Obama. I understand that a multi-millionaire might not have a problem finding good health care. However, if you are an average American who needs to provide health care for a family member then you know how complicated it is. Unfortunately those that know will be made to rely on those that do not know to make a better plan. Sad!

Gregg Remsing, Modesto

